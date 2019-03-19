James Linn Cornell

Feb. 4, 1938 - Mar. 12, 2019

San Jose, California

James Linn Cornell died peacefully at his home in San Jose on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was 81.

James was born on February 4, 1938, in Paducah, Texas and grew up in Watsonville, CA. He received his BSBA from San Jose State University and had a career in finance with an accounting business in Santa Cruz, CA.

James was an avid golfer and fan of Bay Area sports and spent his retirement years playing golf at Lake Wildwood.

He is survived by his children: Brett and Bambi Cornell, Craig and Brunella Cornell, and his siblings: Wilma Eveland Redding and Herman Doyle Cornell. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren Samuele, Elisa Maria, and Aiden.

James will be truly missed and always cherished within our hearts.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park, 127 Hecker Pass Road, Watsonville.





