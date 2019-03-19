Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
609 Main Street
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-4751
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Pajaro Valley Memorial Park,
127 Hecker Pass Road
Watsonville, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cornell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Linn Cornell


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Linn Cornell Obituary
James Linn Cornell
Feb. 4, 1938 - Mar. 12, 2019
San Jose, California
James Linn Cornell died peacefully at his home in San Jose on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was 81.
James was born on February 4, 1938, in Paducah, Texas and grew up in Watsonville, CA. He received his BSBA from San Jose State University and had a career in finance with an accounting business in Santa Cruz, CA.
James was an avid golfer and fan of Bay Area sports and spent his retirement years playing golf at Lake Wildwood.
He is survived by his children: Brett and Bambi Cornell, Craig and Brunella Cornell, and his siblings: Wilma Eveland Redding and Herman Doyle Cornell. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren Samuele, Elisa Maria, and Aiden.
James will be truly missed and always cherished within our hearts.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park, 127 Hecker Pass Road, Watsonville.


View the online memorial for James Linn Cornell
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
Download Now