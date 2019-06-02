James M. Ralston

Nov. 11, 1922 ~ May 16, 2019

Native of Boulder Creek

James M. Ralston, a native of Boulder Creek, California and a fourth generation Californian died on May 16, 2019 at age 96½. He passed peacefully in the home he built with his own hands for his family in 1949 on Grant Street. Jim graduated from Boulder Creek High School and joined the U.S. Navy in 1941 immediately preceding WWII. An Aviation Machinist's Mate First Class – Jim spent three years as an engine change crew chief in the Solomon Islands during the battles of the Guadalcanal campaign.

Jim was married in 1949 to the love of his life Barbara Jean Affonso of Santa Cruz, who died in May 2008. He is survived by his younger sister Joan Hustedt of Atascadero, CA and brother Ray Ralston of Capitola, CA. Jim leaves behind two sons – Norman (Bud) Ralston of Chico, CA and Thomas Ralston and daughter Roxanne Wisotsky, both of Santa Cruz. His daughter Rita Ralston died in November, 2017. Jim has numerous grandchildren – Eric, Josh and Ben Wisotsky; Rachael Lillquist and Matthew Ralston; Josh and Anthony Ralston – and great-grandchildren Kailey and Titus Lillquist.

Jim was a great baseball player and a die-hard Giants fan. As a golfer who took up the game in his 70's, Jim could still always break 100. He was a member of SIRS (Seniors in Retired Service) and the Native Sons of The Golden West. Jim is perhaps best known as a concrete contractor. His name is stamped on many of the curbs throughout Santa Cruz County. He worked in the business for over 45 years and was well known for his honesty and fairness.

Jim was interred at Holy Cross Cemetery after a brief ceremony in the chapel there for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter.





