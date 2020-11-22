1/
James McGivney
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
James McGivney
Dec. 25, 1965 - Nov. 13, 2020
San Jose, CA.
Survived by: Father Jimmie McGivney, Mother Susan Shiman, Step-Father Mark Shiman, Wife of 29 years, Tracey McGivney, sons Jordan & Austin, McGivney, sister Shaunaus Mcgivney, brothers Brandon & Derek McGivney, & Grandson Jameson Mcgivney & multiple nieces & nephews. Private Memorial Service was held by family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SIDS Foundation in his name are appreciated.
Oak Hill Mortuary &
Funeral Home


View the online memorial for James  McGivney

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
