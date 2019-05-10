James Michael McDowell

Oct. 27, 1998 - May 1, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

With broken hearts, we announce the passing of James Michael McDowell, our loving and devoted son and brother to all whose lives he touched. He passed on May 1st, 2019 as a result from a massive heart attack. His family and friends were by his side when he drifted into the arms of his late father and the Lord. He was born to Larry and Debbie McDowell of Santa Cruz, California on October 27, 1998. James attended DeLaveaga Elementary, Branciforte Middle School, and Natural Bridges High School. He was employed at Home Depot and New Leaf in Capitola.

His greatest aspiration was to become a music producer. James created many songs and beats within the dubstep community. He mixed his music at The Catalyst and 418 Club in Downtown Santa Cruz. And he was so honored to be a part of the 2018 Santa Cruz Music Festival. James was a huge influence to many and always inspired people to create their own music.

James is survived by his mother Debbie; his brother Jesse Lopez and his sister Nicole McDowell all of Santa Cruz. He leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his girlfriend Samantha "Gigi" Gilbert and his very close circle of lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry McDowell in 2018 and all four his grandparents: James and Donna McDowell & Jesse and Alice Rey.

The funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 13th at his family's ranch, 702 Olive Springs Rd, Soquel, CA 95073. Afterwards, there will be a Celebration of Life for James, bring a dish to share. Please plan ahead, parking is limited and there will be no cell phone reception. All is welcomed!

If you would like to offer condolences to James' family, share your memories and light a candle in his honor please visit www.scmemorial.com





View the online memorial for James Michael McDowell Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary