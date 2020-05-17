James 'Casey' Moore
Oct. 15, 1945 - March 11, 2020
Santa Cruz
James 'Casey' Moore, longtime professor of Earth Sciences at UC Santa Cruz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 11th surrounded by three generations of loving family. He died due to complications of complex dementia.
Casey was born in Los Angeles but grew up on his mother and stepfather's hilltop avocado ranch in Escondido, CA. Despite the death of his father when he was young, Casey had a happy childhood, making the most of opportunities provided by the ranch (off-road driving, hunting, tinkering, running amok) and nearby beaches (surfing, girls). He left San Diego Co. for UC Santa Barbara in 1964, where, following wise advice from his big brother, Casey enrolled as a geology major. Once he realized he was better at earth sciences than water sports, Casey abandoned surfing. He went on to earn his Ph.D. at Princeton and began 'professing' in the young Earth Sciences department at UC Santa Cruz in 1970. At UCSC Casey was an enthusiastic and popular instructor who inspired students at all levels and mentored many graduate students who went on to become successful and influential earth scientists themselves. His groundbreaking research was focused on plate tectonic processes at continental margins and he worked all over the world, both on land (especially in Alaska) and at sea (on scientific drill ships able to sample and analyze the ocean floor). Studying rocks in the wild in the company of smart colleagues was one of the great joys of his life.
Casey was tough and fearless, and when focused on a goal almost unstoppable - often rushing in where angels feared to tread. He never passed up an opportunity to work on a research vessel even though he was prone to serious sea sickness, or an opportunity to work in the field, even though the work might include marauding bears, small boats in dangerous seas, and eating military surplus rations for months, in the rain. To him it was all 'too much fun'. Casey's epic death marches (professional and recreational) will never be forgotten by those of us lucky enough to have accompanied him. To his credit Casey never lost a companion, both because he inspired us to rise to the challenge at hand and because some of us opted to bail out when the going got too perilous, leaving him to forge on, inevitably successfully, on his own. Casey's lifelong default setting was 'go', and outside of work this often took the form of outdoor activities (cycling, hiking, swimming, running, cross-country skiing, kayaking), 'McGivering', and home improvement. He was powered by coffee and 'fizzies' (diet Pepsi), but always looked forward to his single beer at the end of the day.
Despite his many professional accomplishments and accolades, Casey was humble, approachable, and quick to laugh. He was a generous colleague and mentor, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Casey strongly encouraged his children and grandchildren to pursue higher education and find careers they loved as much as he loved his, but he never pressured them to follow in his footsteps. He prepared them for the 'real world' by modeling drive, frugality, and independence, but if you were part of Casey's family you always knew he would be there, if he could, to pick you up when you fell.
Casey officially retired from UCSC in 2008, but continued to participate in ocean drilling-based research, and occasionally to teach, until dementia struck in 2016. Casey's kindness and contagious laugh persisted into the last months of his life, and he never gave up trying to convince every non-geologist in his radar to 'switch majors'. His passion for natural science, belief in the abilities of others, and desire to be helpful was unwavering; his life and career ended way too soon.
The last years of Casey's life were enriched by the companionship of some wonderful caregivers, first-and foremost his sister-in-law Heide, but also employees of Visiting Angels, Westwind Memory Care, and Santa Cruz Hospice. Without this village the family ship would have foundered, and we will never forget you. In addition to many colleagues, students, and friends, Casey leaves behind his wife Hilde, children Jay ('Hiker'), Allison ('Squish'), and Maya ('Babykins'), grandchildren Alexandra, Andrew, Katie, and Khloe, great-grandchildren Brayden and Brody, sister-in-law Heide, former wife Susan Allison, brother Patrick, 'pooch hound' Boo, and 'puddie pie' Moon Pie.
The world's injustices troubled Casey, and he felt both grateful and guilty to have had an upbringing and job that allowed him to thrive. If you wish to make a donation in Casey's name, we suggest one of his favorite charities: Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF, Housing Matters, or the Casey Moore Fund at UC Santa Cruz. You can best honor his memory by being kind to others, getting outside (Casey's church), and finding time to do whatever makes you happiest.
Thank you for everything Casey. We love you and hope you are off on a grand new adventure.
Due to current social distancing requirements we are postponing a celebration of Casey's life till some future date.
