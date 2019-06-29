Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel
6920 Destiny Drive
Rocklin, CA 95677
(916) 791-2273
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel
6920 Destiny Drive
Rocklin, CA
James Ramsey


1941 - 2019
James Ramsey
June 16, 1941 - June 18, 2019
Lincoln, California
James Benjamin Ramsey, born in Santa Cruz on June 16, 1941, died surrounded by family in Lincoln on June 18, 2019 at the age of 78.
Jim was the loving husband of Bernice (Bell) Ramsey. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley E. Bardon and his parents Alfred Benjamin Ramsey and Margaret Elizabeth Ramsey. Jim is the father of Alan B. Ramsey and Jason D. Ramsey, and grandfather to Marina Ramsey and Alan Ramsey Jr.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life on Saturday, July 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel, 6920 Destiny Drive, Rocklin, California, 95677.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 29, 2019
