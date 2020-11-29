James Richard BombardieriDec. 29, 1925 - Nov. 5, 2020AptosJim was native of San Jose, CA, second born child to James and Abbie (Citti) Bombardieri. In 1944, soon after graduating Lincoln HS he joined the Army Air Corps and served in 38th Flying Training Wing until the war ended.Upon returning to SJ, he met and married Lillian Cardella, 1953 and settled in Los Gatos, worked for Sunlite, Oroweat and Paisano bakeries and raised 4 children. In 1973 they built their present home up on the hill in Rio Del Mar.After over 35 years in the bread business, Jim retired and spent his time with family, making new friends around the county while also volunteering at Resurrection Church, Aptos and the Homeless shelter, SC. Jim enjoyed his grandkids, Wednesdays lunches with the guys, golf, barbequing, gardening, tinkering & woodworking, yoga with his veteran buddies and sea cruises with Lil. In 1999, Jim relearned his italian and with Lil, toured their ancestral homes of northern Italy and visited many distant relatives as if they lived around the corner. Just 5 years ago, Jim with his guardian and fellow vet. RC Mitchell, took the Honor Flight to Washington DC, and they were honored.Jim was predeceased by his sister Miriam, daughter Gayle, son Craig. He is survived by his wife Lillian, sons Michael (Caroline), Matt, grandchildren Daniel (Kait), Victor, Lorenzo, Chloe, great grandchildren Noah and Hazel and his cat Henry.Many thanks to Jim's local care teams at PAMF and Dignity Health, the US VA and Hospice of Santa Cruz.Memorial services are pending COVID through Resurrection Church.