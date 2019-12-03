|
|
James Russell Bouchard
Jan. 2, 1940 – Nov. 27, 2019
Resident of Soquel
James Bouchard passed away November 27, 2019 at his home in Soquel. He was 79. Jim was born in Rockford, Illinois one of two children born to Russ and Mildred Bouchard. He grew up in Santa Cruz where he attended Holy Cross Elementary School and Holy Cross High School. He later earned a Bachelor's degree in business and accounting from San Jose State. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
In his earlier years he was a Franchise Tax Board auditor for the State of California. He later founded his own CPA practice in Santa Cruz where he worked for the past 40 years. He was also the proud owner of DJ's Mini Mart in Santa Cruz.
Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, his family meant everything to him. He adored his children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them. He was an avid outdoorsman who was passionate about hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Rotary Club, the Richmond Hunting Club and past president of the California Society of C.P.A.'s
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deborah Bouchard; sons, Brent Bouchard, Aaron Fleming and his wife Shelley, Morgan Bouchard and his wife Jenelle; his granddaughters, Natalie Fleming, Abigail Fleming, Madalyn Bouchard and Charlotte Bouchard and his sister, Jean Iverson. He is also survived by two nieces and one aunt.
A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St., Santa Cruz, CA on Friday December 6, 2019 at 2:30 pm.
The family wishes to express their sincerest and most heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Christopher O'Grady, Dr. Michael Gansaeuer and Dr. Victor Ochoa for the excellent care they provided Jim throughout his illness.
In lieu of flowers contributions are preferred to for Parkinson's Disease Research.
To express you condolences or share a remembrance with Jim's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com
View the online memorial for James Russell Bouchard
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2019