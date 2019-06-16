James Warren Chandler

January 11, 1935 - May 14, 2019

Resident of Soquel

Jim passed away on May 14, 2019. He died peacefully at home in Soquel with his wife Margie, and loved ones by his side. He was 84 years old.

Jim was born Jan. 11, 1935 in Manilla Ark. During his young life his parents moved him and his 4 siblings throughout the United States. As a young man Jim arrived in Santa Cruz, where he met his to be wife of 62 years Marjorie Nel Fields.

In his early years Jim joined the United States Marine Core and served for 8 years. During that time he married Margie in 1957 and soon started a family. After serving they settled in the Soquel Mountains, where Jim lived until he passed. Jims dream was to have a place to where his family could always call home, and he fulfilled his dream and it became known to family and friends as Chandler Mountain.

Jim was a gifted man, he enjoyed everything from computers to tractors. By trade he was a truck driver, a mechanic at John Engels Frozen Foods, as well as a long time vendor at the Santa Cruz Flea Market. Jim with his wife Margie were one of the first vendors at the Santa Cruz Flea Market, where they met many good longtime friends.

Jim was truely a loving, kind hearted person who will be missed by all who knew him. Jim is survived by his wife Margie, daughter Karren Franklin, sons Rick (Joan), James Brian (Carol), 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A service will be held Sat., July 13, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Soquel Cemetery on Old San Jose Rd. Soquel.





