Jane C. Duff

Nov. 20, 1945 - Dec. 29, 2018

Resident of Aptos



Janie Duff passed away in Santa Cruz, CA on December 29, 2018 following a lengthy battle that she fought with Lou Gehrig's disease. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was 73 years old.

Janie was a much loved P.E. teacher and coach at Rolling Hills Middle School in Campbell for more than 20 years. Coaching in track, volleyball, and basketball, she won numerous championships at Rolling Hills, and was a trusted friend and mentor to countless students and colleagues.

She moved to California in 1976, and earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees at San Jose State University. Jane loved being a part of the spirit and willingness of young people to test themselves and accomplish goals. A talented athlete herself, she excelled in Track and Field and was a national champion in the Masters Division. In her retirement, she became a devoted student of ballet, which was her favorite hobby up until her illness. Jane was a member of Twin Lakes Church, and leaves many dear members of her church family who prayed for and visited her.

She is survived by her two sons and daughter in-law, Ryan Duff of Aptos, and Barry and Cindy Duff of Campbell, CA. She also leaves her beloved granddaughter, Lauren Duff of Campbell, CA.

Friends and family will gather at Twin Lakes Church in Aptos on February 23 at 11:00 am, for a memorial service and celebration of her life.

She was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Soquel Cemetery on Old San Jose Road on January 7th, 2019.

Any kind acts of charity can be made in her memory to the ALS Association or American Red Cross.







Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019