Jane Marie Bartlett
May 20, 1946 – October 22, 2019
Bend, Oregon
Jane Marie Bartlett of Bend, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on October 22, 2019. She was 73.
Jane was born May 20, 1946, in Detroit Michigan, to Degland and Doris (Adams) Kenealy. A long-time resident of Santa Cruz, California, Jane attended Soquel High School. In 1995, she moved to Central Oregon, where she lived in Bend and Prineville.
Jane loved to read novels, write poetry, play bingo, and enjoy good conversation over early morning coffee. Jane's true passion in life was her family, both those she was related to or had chosen for herself. She will be remembered for her quick wit, free spirit, generosity, and caring nature. Even when she had very little, she was always willing to share with those around her, often saying, "one does what one can with what one has."
Jane is survived by her five children: Aaron Baker, Arik Baker, Taren (Scott) Phillips, Chablis Baker, and Sarah (Vincent) Douglas; seven grandchildren Rachel, Melissa, Brennden, Carson, Bethany, Aiden, and Nathan. Other survivors include sisters Patricia Nash, Martha Kenealy, and Robin Blair; and a brother Deg Kenealy. She was preceded in death by her father, Degland, her mother, Doris, and her brother, Timothy.
Memorial contributions in Jane's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, 61170 SE 27th Street, Bend, OR 97702.
Autumn Funerals of Bend is honored to serve the family. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at autumnfunerals.com.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019