Jane Marie Schymeinsky

August 14, 1939 ~ April 3, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Jane Marie Schymeinsky, age 79 years young, died at her home in Santa Cruz on April 3, 2019 after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. She was a vivacious soul, who was not easily forgotten by anyone she met.

Born in the village of Hinsdale Illinois to Otto and Claire (Hauser) Rezek, on Aug. 14th 1939, she was a novitiate with Maryknoll Sisters in Ossining, New York, before moving to California and raising a family. For many years she worked in the field of stenography and legal secretarial. While living and working in Manhattan, she met her soul mate Vic. They relocated to San Francisco and were married. Together they cultivated community and fostered strong bonds. She was always surrounded by children and endlessly created family around her. Her work career changed to working at the Public Libraries, and other administrative areas with the City Of Santa Cruz, as well as many volunteer endeavors.

She was generous with her time and opened her heart to many. The quickest of wits, she was loved by, and laughed with all. With children she was the fairy queen, and with their parents, their fairy godmother.

Jane is survived by Vic, her loving husband of 30 years, Brothers, David (Ligaya) Rezek and Thomas Rezek, sons, Michael (Barbara-Prema), Paul (Stephanie), daughters, Mary Christine-Chris (Brian), Cathleen - Cathy (Victor), and Carolyn-Coco (Tom). As well her seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, she also leaves behind many to whom she was "Grandma Jane," a role she took with pride and endless dedication to the children that flocked around her, the great many nieces, nephews, in-laws and true friends that she touched deeply. Her roots were sown deeply in the hearts of many, from the California coast to the Chicagoland area.

A celebration of life will take place in Santa Cruz on or close to her 80th birthday in August, time and location to be determined. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Santa Cruz County. If you would like to send your condolences to Jane's family, please visit www.scmemorial.com

"My religion is simple. My religion is kindness." ~ Dalai Lama





