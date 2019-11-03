|
Jane Miller
June 7, 1938 - October 12, 2019
Berkeley / Santa Cruz
We remember Jane / our beloved mother: an intelligent, strong-minded, humorous woman who fought throughout her life for social justice. Those who knew her would also admit that she could also be just a wee bit stubborn at times. Jane was born an only child in Peoria, Illinois in 1938, raised by her maternal grandmother, Dede, and mother, Laura Allen. Her teenage years were marked by the early death of her own mother through cancer. Then 14-year-old Jane moved to Sunnyvale, California to live with her father, Marshall Miller and paternal grandmother, Golde Miller. Golde was a keen gardener and a socialist--two traits that left an indelible imprint on Jane. In Berkeley, CA, Jane started a family of her own at the young age of 18 with former husband, Steve Lynch, raising daughters Laura, Alison and Sarah while also attending UC Berkeley. From these early beginnings, Jane built a life with a loving family and many good, life-long friends, and adopted "sisters" in the cities in which she lived (Berkeley, Davis and Santa Cruz).
Jane was a friend-maker and community-builder: her homes in Berkeley and Santa Cruz were often the center of gatherings for family, friends, musicians and political allies. When she wasn't rabble rousing and hosting parties, she loved going to the theater, to movies, quilting, playing bridge and reading and packing at least three activities into each day, if she could manage it. Despite the early onset of heart disease at age 40, which led to much early loss of function, Jane enjoyed life to the fullest, working until she was 75 years old, going to Ashland with the "Bridge Girls" (her bridge group of 55 years) and hosting many of her family and friends there. She loved to meet special friends in the cafes of Santa Cruz and Berkeley, playing Scrabble or cards—laughing, sharing the news, enjoying the company of these wonderful women who enriched her life. A writer and storyteller, Jane left behind a memoir and a play, both of which were very important to her.
In the 1960s, Jane protested against redlining, McCarthyism, and the Vietnam War. She was a fierce supporter of women's reproductive rights throughout her life, working and volunteering at Planned Parenthood in the 1970's in Davis and later in Santa Cruz. In the 1980s, Jane was involved in the anti-nuclear protests at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, practicing civil disobedience and spending several days in Santa Rita prison for her beliefs. She abhorred racism, poverty and income inequality: Homelessness made her weep with sadness and frustration. Almost immediately after moving back to Berkeley in 2005, Jane became a member of Code Pink, with whom she protested torture, endless war, injustice and the idiocy and negative effects of spending half our taxes on the military.
Jane's career as a therapist was a source of great meaning and purpose in her life. She obtained a Masters Degree in Marriage and Family Counseling from Sacramento State and was a lifelong Mental Health Worker. Jane used her open mind, counseling knowledge and accepting nature to guide and help her clients--as well as many family members--to lead better, more productive and loving lives.
Jane loved her immediate family, whom she called "my precious eight people," as well as her extended family: the Millers, the Keiths, the Fehrs and the Sedgwicks. She spent a wonderful last eight years living with Sarah, Rich and her youngest granddaughter, Olivia, in her beautiful garden cottage in Berkeley, enjoying all of her favorite activities as well as her family and friends. Jane was a beloved mother and grandmother, and to more than just her own kin. Her Bridge Group and chosen sisters survive her: Jackie Marshall, Sally Reddick, and Betsy Velasco. Her daughters Laura Lynch-Miller, Alison Lynch-Miller and Sarah MacKay Lynch survive her. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Amanda Lynch, Jordan Wold, Xela Gold, Caleb Goldstein-Miller and Olivia Rose. Jane's "fourth daughter," Jennifer Tayler, survives her. Jane's granddaughter, Amanda, has adopted her Grandma's dog, Minka (thank you Amanda!)
Jane is also survived, unfortunately, by endless wars, racism, poverty, an assault on women's reproductive rights, excessive military spending and all of its attendant consequences. In her last few weeks, she mentioned that she was about to throw her (albeit very limited) energy behind the fight to address the climate change emergency. Jane strongly believed in her right to die on her own terms, and ultimately used Death with Dignity to take control of her dying process. On her last day of life, Jane counseled compassion for the homeless, and kindness and generosity toward all (except Trump supporters, kidding!) In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite social justice, antiwar or response to climate change organization.
A funeral will be held on Friday November 15th, at 11:30 am to 2:00pm at the Universalist Unitarian Church at 1 Lawson Road, in Kensington, CA
