Jane Valenzuela
May 23,1939 - Dec. 23, 2019
Watsonville
Our beloved, beautiful mom Jane passed away December 23, 2019 after a short illness. Jane was born in San Luis Potosí, MX. to Petronilo and Carlota Murillo. Jane was a resident of Watsonville for 63 years. She retired in 2000 after 40 years of working at Watsonville (NorCal) Cannery. Her husband Joe and her sons were her world and she was very proud of that. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Joe, their Reno trips, working in her garden, sewing, watching her 49ers and S.F. Giants. She also enjoyed her shopping and road trips with her sisters where many meals and laughs were shared. Jane touched so many lives with her beautiful and loving heart. She was known as Mamma Jane to most of her family and helped raise several children of family and friends. Jane leaves behind her loving husband of 58 yrs, Joe, sons Joseph Jr. and Jerry of Watsonville and Jeff (Dede) of Arkansas. One grandson Jeffrey (Lindsey), 2 great grandbabies Jason and Bradley Ann also from Arkansas. She leaves her siblings Lupe and Jose Murillo of Redding CA, Rosie Murillo and partner Randy Fernandez of Salinas CA, Betty(Sam) Garcia, Mary Murillo and Elvira(Sam) Leon of Watsonville CA. Brothers in law Patrick(Marina) Valenzuela of Watsonville, Thomas(Marie) of Hollister CA, sisters-in-law Juanita Valenzuela of Watsonville and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and longtime friends. Jane was preceded in death by her youngest son Jason and her parents. Our world will never be the same without you in it Mamma Jane.
There will a be a memorial service on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 from 5-9pm with a Rosary at 7pm, at Mehl's Colonial Chapel.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 7, 2020