Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Seacliff Inn
7500 Old Dominican Court
Aptos, CA
Janell Ann Lund-Mann


Janell Ann Lund-Mann Obituary
Janell Ann Lund-Mann
July 5, 1973 ~ June 16, 2019
Resident of Aptos
Family and friends will gather on Friday to say farewell to loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Janell Ann Lund-Mann, who passed away tragically at the age of 46 in Aptos, California. Janell was born in Baldwin Park, California to Gerald Ray and Bonnie Jane Lund. She was raised in Selma, California; graduating from high school there and later attending Fresno State University and Fresno Pacific College, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree. She lived in the Central Valley for most of her life including Fresno, Clovis, and Stockton and moved to Aptos in 2012.
She was a much loved kindergarten teacher and co-owner of Shoreline Mobile Estate Park. Janell was talented at both golf and tennis. A true sports car aficionado, she most loved driving her Porsche 911, and was an active member of the Porsche Club of America (PCA). She was also a member of Loma Prieta Club, Seascape Tennis Club, and Pella Lutheran Church of Selma, CA.
She is survived by her parents Gerald (Gerry) Ray and Bonnie Jane Lund. Her Brother Jason Ray Lund. Her two nieces Lauren (Michael) Cooper and Hailey Lund of Kingsburg. Her aunts Joetta (Gene) Jacobsen of Selma and Lona (Eddie) Young of Clovis. Also her cousins Lenny (Dana) Young, Betsy (Dean) Oliver, Eric (Sylva) Jacobsen and Denise (Wes) Segal all of Fresno. Also Bill, Joyce, Bill Jr., Carol and Paul.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on Friday, June 28, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am. A reception will be held at Seacliff Inn (7500 Old Dominican Court, Aptos, CA 95003) from 11:00am to 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family would like for you to make a donation to the S.P.C.A. of Santa Cruz (2685 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95062) in honor of Janell.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 23, 2019
