|
|
Janet (Jan) Fellows
May 27, 1944 ~ Dec. 5, 2019
Resident of Watsonville
Janet (Jan) Fellows, age 75, passed away on December 5, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Originally from Garden City, New York, Janet was raised by her Aunt and Uncle. Predeceased by her husband Lee Fellows (2018), she is dearly missed by her daughter, son, two grand-children and the extended Fellows family.
Janet graduated from Garden City High School then attended cosmetology school. She married her first husband, at the age of 19, and moved to Southern California. Donald served in the Navy, and they had two children, Michelle and Donald. Janet moved to Santa Cruz in 1978. She worked as the property manager at Sunburst Apartments, a janitor at the Santa Cruz Holiday Inn, and then as a Downtown Host on the Pacific Garden Mall. Janet eventually caught her 3rd husband, who turned out to be the love of her life. She met Lee fishing on the Santa Cruz Wharf, and in 1989 they married on the Wharf in the exact location where they had met. They shared 30 years together fishing and going to the flea market. Coincidentally Janet shared the same birthday as Lee's mother.
Janet enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, and was an avid reader of crime dramas. You could find her current book sitting on the table next to her chair in the living room. She was a fur mama to Nina, her beloved dog. Janet adored and spoiled, her two grandchildren Raven and Garett. She loved getting mani-pedis with Raven and going to the movies with Garett.
Friends and family described Janet as being positive, kind, and having a big heart. During her 11-year battle with cancer, Medical staff said she was an inspiration. Janet will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.
Private memorial to be held on February 16th at Janet's home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ,
View the online memorial for Janet (Jan) Fellows
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020