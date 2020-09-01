Janet L. Johnson
May 13, 1942 - Aug. 28, 2020
Resident of Soquel
Janet L. Johnson was born May 13, 1942 in Pendleton, Oregon the youngest daughter of Donald and Marion Gray. She died at home on August 28, 2020 at age of 78 surrounded by her family following abnormal surgery and complications of Parkinson's Disease. She received her early education in the Pendleton Public School system graduating from Pendleton High School in 1960. She was very artistic and considered entering Oregon State University majoring in art, but instead she decided to enter Northwest Christian College in Eugene Oregon in the fall of 1960, and it was there that she met her future husband Darrell Johnson. They were married in the First Christian Church in Pendleton, Oregon on August 30, 1964, and shared 56 years of married life together. She received her Bachelors Degree in Christian Education from Northwest Christian College (now Bushnell University) in 1966. While living in Eugene she gave birth to her first child, a son Donald A. Johnson on December 2, 1967, who preceded her in death on May 13, 1995 as the result of Melanoma Brain Cancer.
She became the much loved Minister's wife when her husband became the minister of Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) churches in Grangeville, Idaho, Caldwell, Kansas, Wichita, Kansas, and Garfield Park Christian Church in Santa Cruz. It was during their ministry in Grangeville, Idaho that she gave birth to identical twin daughters, Lisa and Diana on May 7, 1970. She worked as the office manager of the University Baptist Church in Santa Cruz (now The High Street Community Church) from 1982 until her retirement in September, 2006. Jan and her husband are now active members of Peace United Church of Christ in Santa Cruz.
Jan is survived by her Husband: Darrell; her daughters: Lisa McLean (Sean), and Diana Harris (Matt); three Granddaughters: Grace Harris, Bethany McLean, and Jamie McLean; her sister Sandra Jones in San Jose; many cousins and nieces, and many friends who loved her and will miss her greatly.
A Visitation will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on Tuesday, September 2, 2020 from 2pm-5pm. A Graveside Service will be held privately. Memorial Donations may be given in her name to Peace United Church of Christ in Santa Cruz, Hospice Care of Santa Cruz County, and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
