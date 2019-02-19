Janet Tousseau

April 1948 - November 2018

Santa Cruz

Janet Tousseau, a joyous and strong spirit known for her kind, caring, generous heart, passed in November 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Janet Sheets was born in 1948 in Southern California to Lenore and Dale Sheets. After graduating from Leigh High School and attending UC Davis, she married Ray Tousseau and lived in Scotts Valley where their son Christopher was born. Janet worked as a social worker in Santa Cruz and resumed college at UCSC, with a degree in computer science. She worked at Lockheed in Sunnyvale on satellite projects and retired in 2004. She is survived by her son Chris Tousseau, his wife Misty, and their daughter Gianna, also sisters Ellen and Betty, brother Bob, numerous family, and close friends who will miss her greatly. A memorial for Janet will be held in Scotts Valley, Please contact [email protected] if you would like to attend. For donations in Janet's honor; her favored groups are Yosemite Conservancy and Restore Hetch Hetchy.

Cremation Society of New Mexico







View the online memorial for Janet Tousseau Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary