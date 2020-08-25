1/1
Janice Moss
1928-2020
Aptos
Janice Moss passed away on the fine summer morning of August 4, 2020. She has gone to join her beloved husband Donald R. Moss. Born September 11, 1928, she was a native of upstate New York and a graduate of Cornell University. A strong love of art and prose led her to a Master's degree in Library Science.
After moving to California in 1967, Jan pursued an active study in the Arts. Ranging from watercolor to oil, to charcoal, and all points in between that managed to include pottery and outdoor sculpture, she sought to capture the beauty she saw in the world around her. She was an active member of the Santa Cruz Art League for many years and nurtured a love of the Arts in her children and grandchildren.
She leaves behind three children Christopher R. Moss, Nicolas N Moss, and Mitzi Moss-Murphy, and six grandchildren Gabriel, Isabelle, Avery, Sophia, Keenan, and at the last, Aidan. She also leaves behind her beloved dog and close friend Molly.
Patrons of the Arts are urged to give as copiously as can be to the artists they know and love. Life frames art, and art frames life.
Now, go find Dad and tell of all you have seen.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2020.
