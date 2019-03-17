Janice Peek

Jan. 18, 1923-Feb. 16, 2019

Santa Cruz

Janice Peek passed away recently at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz following a short illness at age 96. After living in Castro Valley for nearly 65 years, she and her husband Allen Francis "Buzz" Peek had moved to the Santa Cruz area in 2011 to be closer to children and grandchildren.

Born in the oil fields of East Texas and raised south of San Antonio, Janice Raye Culberson met her future husband, Allen Francis Peek, at a USO dance in Houston where she was working as a secretary during World War II. They were married in May of 1945 in California.

Janice was employed as a school secretary with the Castro Valley School District at various locations for many years before being hired by California State College at Hayward where she worked as the secretary for the History Department and then the Office of the President.

After retiring from Cal State, Janice and Buzz split their time between their house in Castro Valley and a vacation home on the main channel of the Sacramento River near Walnut Grove close to their son Steve's residence, where they spent many hours fishing, boating and hosting friends and family.

Known as a consummate hostess, seamstress, quilter, upholsterer, gardener, rosarian, square and social dancer, bridge and tennis player, and avid water skier, Janice was happiest surrounded by family and friends hosting holiday gatherings and other social events.

She will also be remembered as a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hayward where she spent many hours volunteering in the church office and with she and Buzz tending to the rose bushes out in the garden. After moving to the Santa Cruz area, the Peeks joined the Trinity Presbyterian Church near Morrissey Avenue where they were active members of the congregation with Janice helping out in the church office.

Janice is survived by daughters Penny Rylee and Ellen Miller, son Steven (wife Diane); four granddaughters: Arden (husband Laurent), Allyson (husband Chris), Emily (husband Nate) and Lauren; five greatgrandchildren: Isaac, Riley, Kyndal, Owen and Camden.

Janice will join husband Buzz (along with brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Bobbie) in adjoining internment plots under a big oak tree at Lone Tree Cemetery in the Hayward hills. Private family services will be held in the spring.





