Janine Ann Charlton
Jan. 26, 1952 – Nov. 23, 2019
Resident of Scotts Valley
Janine Charlton passed away on November 23, 2019 at the age of 67. She was born January 26, 1952, in Michigan, the daughter of William Francis Rothwell and Genevieve Rothwell. Janine grew up in Royal Oak, Michigan. She earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Business from Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan and later her MBA from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. Janine also resided in Ontario Canada before moving to Scotts Valley in 1983.
Janine was a devoted wife to Robert and mother to her two daughters, Robyn and Shannon. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed traveling, Bible study, and genealogy. She was a devout member of San Agustin Catholic Church. She was past President of the Santa Cruz County Genealogical Society, a former PTA president of Brook Knoll Elementary School and past president of the Parents Club of Scotts Valley Middle School.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Robert Charlton; two daughters, Robyn Charlton and Shannon Charlton; her sister, Diane Thompson. She is also survived by five nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William Francis Rothwell in 2005; her mother, Genevieve Rothwell in 2019 and her brother, William Francis Rothwell II, in 2018.
A memorial service is planned on December 28, 2019 with additional details to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to San Agustin Catholic Church, 257 Glenwood Dr, Scotts Valley, CA 95066.
To express your condolences or share a remembrance with Janine's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019