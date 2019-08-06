|
|
Jason Charles Putris
January 30, 1970 - August 1, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Jason Charles Putris, motorcycle aficionado, beloved husband, father, son and friend passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 at the age of 49.
Jason was known best to the public as the owner of Moto Italiano, an Italian motorcycle dealership. Over two decades he created five magnificent Italian and British motorcycle dealerships. They were motorcycle heaven for lifelong enthusiasts and newcomers alike. To his friends he was a great father and husband, historian, skilled craftsman, motorcycle mechanic and a collector. He surrounded himself with vintage motorcycles. Jason not only ran motorcycle shops, but also sponsored and managed an AFM Ducati race team. He loved to build vintage Moto Guzzi race bikes, one of which took first place in AHRMA. He spread his love of motorcycling through his dealerships that were not only places of business, but places where people connected and became close friends. One could stop in for a ten minute visit and end up staying for hours engaging in memorable conversations and debates. Perhaps Jason's best talent was his ability to truly know people and share his enthusiasm for life. His generosity to close friends, family and new acquaintances was legendary. These traits were key to his long lasting success. When he was not hosting weekend rides, and bringing the community together, Jason cherished the special Sunday's and time spent with his dad and son. Whether golfing, or watching sporting events together, being with them was of paramount importance in his life.
Jason loved bikes, riding and travel, but most of all he loved his family. Jason is survived by his loving wife and best friend Nicole Takahashi, their son Quinn Putris; his parents, Charles Putris and Bonni Aeder; his siblings Allegra Aeder and Alexander Putris, and many family members and friends that love and will miss him dearly.
It's said the candle that burns twice as bright burns half as long. Jason's light burned so very bright.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel for the funeral ceremony beginning at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Soquel Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Jason Charles Putris
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019