Jay LattaAugust 11, 1951- October 7, 2020SoquelOn Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, Jay Allen Latta, beloved father, husband, artist and jeweler, died at his Soquel home at the age of 69.Jay was born on August 11th, 1951 to Don Latta and Carol Latta (née Tarver) of Santa Cruz, CA. Between 1955 and 1969 Jay attended almost every school in Santa Cruz and became a self-taught jeweler in the late 60's. Jay met his life partner Martha Ludmilla Orr in December 1977. Together they raised two children, Atticus Howard and Zoe Ruth.Jay owned and operated Latta Jewelry in the Capitola Village for the last 44 years. His one of a kind designs have adorned countless loyal customers, friends, and family. His practice was mostly based in gold, and from meteorite to precious gems, Jay always found distinctive materials that spoke to him. The unique legacy of Latta Jewelry will live on under the direction of his son Atticus.Jay was a true Renaissance man and it seemed as though he could make or do just about anything. The products of his pursuits in graphic arts, glass work, carpentry and woodworking revealed his boundless creativity and genius. Jay was also a well studied historian of both local and international history. He was a life-long learner, guided by curiosity and an insatiable hunger for knowledge. He could beat most at a game of Jeopardy, but would still be sure to greet anyone familiar with "Hey you!" just in case he had forgotten their name.Jay was strong and resilient in the face of his two-year long fight against cancer, eventually succumbing to complications of the disease.Jay was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Martha, son Atticus and daughter Zoe, who is expecting Jay's first grandson. He is also survived by his granddaughter Dahlia Jay, his daughter-in-law Alecia Kringen, his son in-law Riley O'Neill Latta, his brother and sister, Fred and Muffy Latta, his brother-in-law Bobby Witham, his best friend Bart Dollhead, along with many, many other beloved friends and family members.A private memorial service will be held on November 15th. His family is assembling an archive and would like to hear from you if you have images of him or his work. For more information please email: jay.allen.latta@gmail.com.In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Santa Cruz County or Planned Parenthood. He will be sorely missed and forever remembered by his radiant laugh.