|
|
Jean Stacker Hansen
July 10, 1926 - December 24, 2019
Resident of Felton
The sky shone brighter on Christmas Eve as it received another angel that early morning. Jean Stacker Hansen had passed away. Born July 10, 1926 had a full life with no regrets and went to heaven on December 24, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jean was born to Leonard Frederick Stacker and Calla Marion Griswold in Green Bay, Wisconsin where she was raised. Even though born a Cheese-head ultimately when she moved to California 53 years ago became a 49er faithful. Even in her last days, she had the 49er game on in the Emergency room. Word got out that she was the "game" room and had every one come in from Registration staff – up to check the score, which pleased her immensely.
Jean went to the University of Madison where she received a degree in Home Economics. She became a taste tester for Betty Crocker but wanted to pursue an acting career but her father put a kibosh on that and told him that then she would join the Airforce instead because she looked good in blue. Ultimately, she married Robert Cameron and had three children.
As time would have it she re-married and moved to California. There she and her late husband Hans L. Hansen bought the North Apartments in Felton, CA. which was re-named to the Viking Village. For 53 years she was a landlord, confidant, and friend.
Jean was a world wide traveler and the stories she could tell. She loved her flowers and garden but most of all she deeply loved her family the most. She was kind, compassionate, caring, loving, giving and the list goes on. She always wanted to put a smile on at least one person's face during the day. She was involved with Soroptimist International of Felton in her earlier years and was a member of the Congregational Church of Soquel where she had served in many capacities.
She leaves behind her son Scott Cameron (Debbie), daughter Laurie Cameron, daughter Calla Ferre (Steve) and daughter Kirsten Hansen along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Oakwood Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 4th at 10:00 am. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, January 3rd also at Oakwood Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the , Boys Town, or . If you would like to offer condolences to Jean's family, share your memories and light a candle in her honor please visit www.scmemorial.com
View the online memorial for Jean Stacker Hansen
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 31, 2019