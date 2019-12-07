|
Jeanette Lynn Coe
December 2, 1946 - November 14, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Jeanette Bowden Coe passed away on November 14, 2019 at the age of 72. Jeanette, "Nettie" her pop nicknamed her, was born in Seattle, Washington to David and Doris Bowden "Who made her so strong and true, watch out for you".
She loved her family most of all, Santa Cruz the town she grew up in and the Beatles. Time after time Nettie was a selfless soul and protector of those in need. Always the true example of someone who would give you the shirt off her back.
She married Richard Coe of Lodi California back in 1968. They had two children and raised them in Castro Valley until his passing in 1986. Nettie then returned with her family to Santa Cruz where she worked for herself independently as a faithful housekeeper to many who cherished her trustworthy nature.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Coe and Tim Coe of Santa Cruz. Her sister, Joyce Yarr and brother William Bowden and many nieces and nephews. Aunt Nettie will be missed.
Services are planned for Saturday December 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Oakwood Memorial Chapel 3301 Paul Sweet Road in Santa Cruz
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of Santa Cruz 940 Disc Drive Scotts Valley CA 95066 or to Second Harvest Food Bank 800 Ohlone Parkway Watsonville CA 95067 . If you would like to offer condolences to Nettie's family, share your memories and light a candle in her honor please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 7, 2019