Jeanne FischerApril 16, 1928 - September 22, 2020Santa CruzOn Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Jeanne Fischer passed away peacefully in her bedroom surrounded by loved ones, just as she always wanted. She was 92 years old.Jeanne was a native of Clearwater, Florida born April 16, 1928, daughter of John Ellis and Francis Clark. She is survived by her children, Rob, Mike, Leslie [Meyer) and Carrie [Morrison). Brother John Ellis and very special sister-in law Pat Ellis. "Adoptees" Bud White and Berta Lopez. Adored seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and two special nephews. Predeceased by loving husband Bud of 58 years and in 2015, dearly loved grand-daughter Aimee Meyer. Also lifelong friend Dot English.She requested there be no service but Jeanne always said she'd like her ashes spread on the floor of a good Italian restaurant. We're not certain that would have been appropriate so instead we had a small family gathering over a delicious meal of spaghetti and meatballs (A round of "On Top of Spaghetti" included!)Jeanne had a full life with a close group friends she and Bud made while squaredancing. Many summers were spent with them camping, boating and the shenanigans that went along. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching sports on TV. Her favorite teams were the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors. In her will she requested we finish her obituary with "Go Giants! Go Warriors!"