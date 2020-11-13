Jeanne Kasper UlwellingJuly 18, 1941 ~ October 29, 2020Resident of Scotts ValleyJeanne Ulwelling, 79, passed away peacefully at her home on October 29th surrounded by her loving family and caring nurses. She was born in Massachusetts and was a longtime Scotts Valley resident.Jeanne graduated with honors from every educational institution she attended: Agawam High School, Mount Mary University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (B.A. in French), and University of California-Santa Barbara (M.A. in French). She also earned her California Teachers Credential through San Jose State University.While in her first year of teaching in a suburb of Milwaukee, Jeanne was introduced to another young teacher, Michael. After a brief courtship and subsequent marriage, their 55 year adventure of married life began. Jeanne and Mike moved to San Jose, where their two sons, Jim and Eric, were born.Although Jeanne loved the classroom, after the birth of her sons, Mike and Jeanne made the decision that the best use of Jeanne's teaching skills would be at home. For the next 15 years Jeanne devoted her time, energy and love to the raising and education of her two sons— Jeanne and Mike's most precious possessions.Their children attended Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz public schools where Jeanne volunteered in their classrooms, offering free after school French classes and even organizing a fledgling orchestra in Junior High when the Music program was eliminated due to budget cuts.As her sons entered high school, Jeanne returned to classroom teaching, first in the Santa Clara District and then as a loved and respected French teacher at Aptos High School. During this time she led numerous student tours to France as well as hosting French and Japanese students.Upon retirement, Jeanne and Mike travelled extensively throughout the world with Overseas Adventure Travel. Always, however, her primary travel focus was on France. A true Francophone, her husband would tease her that she was more French than DeGaulle!Continuing with her passion for teaching and for French culture into retirement, Jeanne taught French to adults through the local chapter of Alliance Franchise. Because of her love and knowledge of French she eventually became Director of the School.Also, during her retirement Jeanne devoted herself to gardening and to the design and renovation of her yard, where her memorial service will be held.Jeanne is survived by her loving sons James and daughter in law Christiana of Irvine and Capitola, Eric of Pacific Grove, and grand daughters Elise, Sophia, Lauren, Alexandra and Paige. In addition, she is survived by her sister Christine Weinand (Tim) of Marietta, GA and brother Paul Kasper of Harrisburg, PA, as well as many other family members.To summarize her life is to say that Jeanne was a warm and loving person and that her spirit of joy touched and enriched the lives of all she met. Everyone and everything she touched was improved because her influence.The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Wu and the dedicated Care Team at the Palo Alto Medical Clinic for their professional and loving care as Jeanne battled multiple myeloma. She was comforted in her final days by the selfless nurses and staff at Hospice of Santa Cruz as well as by caregivers from Visiting Angels and Care From the Heart.Funeral services will be held at home in Scotts Valley on November 14. Cremation was completed by Santa Cruz Memorial. If friends wish to make a contribution in lieu of flowers, the family suggests Hospice of Santa Cruz or the Scholarship Fund of the SJSU Alumni Association, Santa Cruz.