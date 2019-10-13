|
Jeanne Kring
Apr. 7, 1925 - Sept. 28, 2019
Resident of Scotts Valley
Jeanne Kring, resident of Scotts Valley, died peacefully at home with her family present on September 28, 2019. Jeanne was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on April 7, 1925 to Charles and Meredith Bennett. She was the second born of six children. Her family moved to Los Angeles when Jeanne was sixteen years old. She met her ﬁrst husband, August (Gus) Millet at the end of WWII. They married in 1944 and settled in San Jose and had ﬁve children. Following her divorce from her ﬁrst husband, Jeanne moved with her three youngest children to Soquel, California. She fulﬁlled a life-long dream to attend college and received an AA degree from Cabrillo College. She then built a career at the Santa Clara Housing Authority. Jeanne married her second husband, Charles Kring and together they enjoyed traveling to most countries of the world. Jeanne was an enthusiastic athlete and excelled in tennis, skiing, golf and in her later years bocci ball. She was a voracious reader and had a sharp, curious mind. Most important to Jeanne were her children. She is survived by sons Richard Millet (Carole), Jim Millet (Rosalee), Stephen Millet and daughter Nancy Virostko as well as her sister Meredith Heron. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Rochelle, Amanda, Nathan, Lani and Melissa and many great grandchildren. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2006 and her son David in 2013. The family is deeply grateful to Hospice of Santa Cruz and Jeanne's caregiver Annette Borgert for their support and care of our mother in her ﬁnal days. At Jeanne's request there will be no services. The family will have a private scattering of ashes at a later date
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019