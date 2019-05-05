Jeffrey Sauer

January 25, 1976 - April 20, 2019

Boulder Creek, CA

Jeffrey David Sauer – son, brother, uncle, friend and relative to many; scientist, guitarist, and talented dancer passed into the loving hands of The Lord on April 20th, 2019 at the age of 43.

Jeff was born on January 25, 1976 to Patricia Sauer and Donald Sauer (Ellen). He was raised in Wisconsin and holds a B.S. from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point with an emphasis in aquatic toxicology and chemistry. After graduation, Jeff moved to Boulder Creek, California where he served in a variety of analytical and regulatory roles for quality laboratories. Most recently he was a scientist at SC Labs where he helped develop testing standards for cannabis-derived medicine.

Music was a major part of Jeff's life. From a young age, he was drawn to the guitar and played throughout his life. Jeff's love of music brought him to many concerts and ultimately lead him to ballet. He starred in The Grinch, Peter Pan, and other performances at International Academy of Dance in Santa Cruz. He cared deeply for his animals. His beloved dogs, Guardin and Angel, preceded him in death while he is survived by his 2 cats, Dulcinea and Dazzle.

Jeff was always known for his brilliant and analytical nature. He was a gentle soul who wished no one any harm and always aimed for peace in others. He has touched so many lives in ways that are beyond comprehension. We will forever be grateful for knowing and loving his kind and compassionate soul.

Jeff will always be loved, cherished, and deeply missed by his parents; his 7 siblings: Jennifer Radakovich, John Sauer, Kate Taylor (Todd), Julie Taylor (Tim), Betsy Erdmann (Matt), Joanna Booth (Adam), & Mary Sauer (Mike); 14 nieces and nephews: Michael Radakovich, Luke Sauer, Alexandria, Kaitlyn, Payton, and Avery Taylor, Paige, Brody, and Trey Taylor, Nora, Audrey, and Evelyn Booth, Madeline and Isabelle Grabarczyk, and several Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

Please join us in celebrating his life at International Academy of Dance, 320 Encinal St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 on May 18th, 2019 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. There will also be a Mass intention for Jeff to be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Nashotah, WI on June 7th, 2019 at 8am.

For those who so desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family who is planning a suitable tribute in Santa Cruz. A GoFundMe has also been set up in Jeff's honor. https://www.gofundme.com/sauer-strong-honoring-jeff

Please save front row seats in heaven for us, Jeff!





