Jennifer (Jenny) Lynn Shedden
July 12, 1985 - October 27, 2019
Mammoth Lakes, CA
Our beloved Jenny and her friend Michelle Xue died on October 27, 2019 in a tragic rockfall while ice climbing the North Couloir on Red Slate Mountain near Mammoth Lakes, California.
Jenny was born on July 12, 1985 at Community Hospital in Santa Cruz and attended Rio del Mar Elementary, Bradley Elementary, Aptos Jr. High, and Aptos High School. She attended Loyola Marymount University for a short time, then Cabrillo College for a number of years, eventually earning four AA degrees. She transferred to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and earned her BS and MS in Civil Engineering in 2014, graduating with honors. Jenny worked at various engineering firms in San Jose and Santa Cruz before moving to Mammoth Lakes, where she worked for the Town as an Associate Engineer.
Throughout Jenny's childhood, she went on countless camping trips to the Sierras and Rocky Mountains, instilling a deep love for the mountains and playing in the outdoors. On her first backpacking trip with her family, she summited Clouds Rest and Half Dome at the age of 14. Jenny and her brother went on numerous annual backpacking trips in their early 20s, throughout Yosemite and the Sierras. While attending Cal Poly, Jenny's brother Brian introduced her to rock climbing and they later climbed Cathedral Peak, in Tuolumne Meadows. She was instantly captivated by the sport because it combined so many of her passions: her love for the mountains, the high alpine terrain and geology, problem-solving mindset, early morning starts, and deep connections with her climbing partners.
Over the years, she became an accomplished mountaineer and back-country skier. Jenny's passion for the mountains led her to leave Santa Cruz in the fall of 2018 and move to Mammoth Lakes, California. Some of her proudest climbing accomplishments include: Mount Rainier via the Kautz Ice Chute, Mount Baker, Mont Blanc in France, Pico De Orizaba in Mexico, the Third Pillar of Mount Dana, and various climbs in Yosemite and Tuolumne Meadows.
Jenny also had a passion for dancing, skiing, surfing, running, cooking, the environment, and a profound love for her two dogs, Stella and Lana. Her greatest joy in life was her family and her close friends of all ages, from all walks of life, who hold her close in their hearts. She cherished and nurtured these relationships with her warm and authentic nature. She had a smile that could light up a room and an uncanny ability to motivate those around her. She was fearless and fun-loving and never passed an opportunity for adventure. Jenny was generous, compassionate, outgoing, motivated, goal-oriented, intelligent, and a naturally beautiful person. She deeply wanted to have children and would have been an absolutely wonderful mother. Jenny was a bright shining star and lived life on her own terms, with big dreams and aspirations.
Jenny is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Bev and Dale Broaddus; her paternal grandparents, Dick and Doris Shedden; and her Aunt Helen Shedden Ablondi. Jenny is survived by her brother, Brian Shedden; her mother, Martha Shedden and John Buchanan; her father, Rick Shedden and Brenda Morris; her aunts and uncles Janet Anderson, Leslie Broaddus Beasley and Gordon Beasley, Carol and Paul Willette, Jack and Cindy Shedden; her numerous cousins; and her beloved dogs, Lana and Stella.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Jenny on Sunday, November 24th at the Chaminade Resort in Santa Cruz from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Speakers will start promptly at 1:30. The family encourages donations to Mono County Search and Rescue (www.monosar.org/donate) and Yosemite Search and Rescue (www.friendsofyosar.org/donate) to support their heroic rescue operations. A memorial scholarship has been created at Cabrillo College in Jenny's name. Donations to the "Jennifer Shedden Engineering Scholarship" can be made at foundation.cabrillo.edu/donate. Please write the name of her Scholarship under special instructions. You may also call the foundation at (831) 479-6338.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 17, 2019