Jenny "Cilly" Meyberg

January 20, 1920 - June 14, 2019

San Jose

After an exceptional life of almost 100 years, Cilly Meyberg passed away at home surrounded by family. A burial conducted by Rabbi Berkenwald took place June 19 in Los Gatos Memorial Park. A memorial celebrating her life will occur in July.

Jenny Cecelia Meyberg was born in Wesel, Germany. A born leader and matriarch, she exemplified fortitude, courage, vision, adventure and compassion. She lost her parents, Hermann and Mina, and many family members to the horrors of the Holocaust. She fled Nazi Germany to South Africa, traveling solo as a 17-year-old girl on a harrowing trip by steamship to marry Karl Meyberg. They were married 67 years until Karl's death in 2004. In Johannesburg, South Africa, they had three sons Harold, Ralph and David. They proudly worked their way upward. Cilly as a woman was a trail blazer, owning and successfully running a small deli/grocery store. Her business acumen was legend.

In 1961 Cilly, Karl and son David followed Harold and Ralph and emigrated to the US. In San Jose, California, Karl and Cilly established the renown Meyberg's Delicatessen in Town & Country Village where Santana Row now stands. As head of catering, Cilly numbered among her clients President Ford, Norman Minnetta, Hewlett & Packard (working out of a garage), Paul Masson Vineyard, Almaden Vineyards and the Novitiate.

Besides being an astute businessperson, Cilly was an extraordinarily lucky gambler who loved horse racing and the slot machines at Harrah's. Lifelong relationships ensued both from her business dealings and her gambling adventures.

Above all Cilly was known for her food preparations. Family, friends and strangers were all recipients of great meals, especially brisket and chicken matzo ball soup all created and delivered with love. Her lifelong culinary interest included winning the Dr. Oetker baking prize for her Konigskuchen when she was eight years old.

Cilly was predeceased by her husband Karl, oldest son Harold and sister Ruth. She is survived by her sons Ralph (Nancy) and David, grandchildren Mara, David, Jacob (Kara), Danny (Lynn), Naomi and great grandchild Max.

Larger than life, she has touched many and will be missed greatly. LOL





