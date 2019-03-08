Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santa Cruz Memorial Funeral Home
1927 Ocean St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
831-426-1601
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Evans


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeremy Evans Obituary
Jeremy Evans
Dec. 22, 1972- Jan. 29, 2019
Aptos
Jeremy Evans, resident of Aptos, beloved son of Gail & Gary Evans, brother of Michelle & Nathan, went to heaven on Jan. 29, 2019 due to complications of diabetes at the young age of 46. For those who knew Jeremy he is not the type of fellow you soon forget.
He was fun, full of laughter, a true loyal friend, and he loved to tell surfing and fishing stories that happened in Santa Cruz County. He loved the beach, ocean, sunsets, fishing, and surfing. But most of all the love of his life Laura Lawson.
He will be missed, but not forgotten by family and friends. There will be a private service with a beach memorial to follow at a later date.
Santa Cruz Memorial, 1927 Ocean Ext., Santa Cruz, Ca.
95060, 831-426-1601


View the online memorial for Jeremy Evans
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Santa Cruz Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now