Jeremy Evans

Dec. 22, 1972- Jan. 29, 2019

Aptos

Jeremy Evans, resident of Aptos, beloved son of Gail & Gary Evans, brother of Michelle & Nathan, went to heaven on Jan. 29, 2019 due to complications of diabetes at the young age of 46. For those who knew Jeremy he is not the type of fellow you soon forget.

He was fun, full of laughter, a true loyal friend, and he loved to tell surfing and fishing stories that happened in Santa Cruz County. He loved the beach, ocean, sunsets, fishing, and surfing. But most of all the love of his life Laura Lawson.

He will be missed, but not forgotten by family and friends. There will be a private service with a beach memorial to follow at a later date.

Santa Cruz Memorial, 1927 Ocean Ext., Santa Cruz, Ca.

95060, 831-426-1601





