Jeremy Smith1976-2020Santa Cruz, CAJeremy Stuart Smith, age 44, died in Santa Cruz, CA, on Nov. 12, 2020. Although born in Presque Isle, ME, May 10, 1976, he grew up on the Central Coast and always considered Pismo Beach his home. He lived for his family and friends, loved surfing, skateboarding, had a soft spot for animals, was a talented artist and a kind-hearted soul who never turned away from anyone in need. Above all, he made us laugh with his antics and always kept his humor even as he struggled. Jeremy leaves behind his children Liam and Lily, his mother, Alison, step-father, Dave, and relatives from California to England. There was nothing he could not conquer, except his battle over addiction---yet another beautiful person lost to opioids. So loved, so missed. Celebrate his extraordinary life 11/28/20, 12 noon, Spyglass Park in Shell Beach, CA, followed by paddle-out.