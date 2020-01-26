|
|
Jerome Lyle Goodell
August 29, 1933 - January 23, 2020
Scotts Valley
Jerome Lyle Goodell ("Jerry"), a long-time resident of Ben Lomond and Scotts Valley, passed away at his home due to respiratory failure. Jerry was born in Long Beach to Percy and Esther Goodell. He became an apprentice carpenter at 16, graduated from Narbonne HS, and became a journeyman carpenter at 19. He graduated from UCSB in 1956 with a degree in Industrial Arts. Six months before graduating, he married his sweetheart, Deborah Boswell. The young couple moved to Burbank where Jerry taught junior high woodshop, drafting, and math, and started a family. He also obtained a Master Teacher certificate for training entry and student teachers. In addition to teaching, Jerry was an early "house flipper", putting his carpentry skills to use by buying, fixing and selling houses and apartment complexes that were in disrepair.
In 1968, he became the Assistant Principal at Carl Sandburg Jr. High in Glendora, CA, and enjoyed four wonderful years where students, teachers, parents and administrators worked in harmony for the good of the community. In 1972, he moved the family to Ben Lomond to become Principal of SLV Intermediate. After 8 years, he went back to his carpentry roots and built spec houses in the San Lorenzo Valley and took care of rental homes and family investments.
His favorite memories include early camping trips with his young family, and then some serious backpacking adventures throughout the Sierras. Once the kids were grown and his joints were giving out, he and Debby started their traveling adventures to all seven continents.
He was an accomplished furniture and cabinet maker, providing solid, quality pieces that will be cherished for many years. His last home remodel was when they moved to Montevalle in 2010, and then he closed his woodshop for good. His final years were full of friends, bridge games, and time with his family, especially his awesome grandkids.
Jerry is survived by Debby, his wife of 64 years, daughters Elaine (Jim) Rinkert, Jenny (Mark) Boucher, and five grandchildren: Alex, Kyle, Ami (Ben), Daniel and Jessie. He is also survived by his younger brother, Dexter Goodell, of Santa Barbara. He was preceded in death by his son, Mike (1984) and older brother Bruce. We will all miss his hiking and teaching stories, but most of all his common sense, sharp memory and opinions.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020