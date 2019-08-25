Home

Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Boulder Creek Community Church
12465 CA -9
Boulder Creek, CA
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Boulder Creek Golf and Country Club
16901 Big Basin Hwy
Boulder, CA
View Map
Resources
Jerrold David Pifer


1981 - 2019
Jerrold David Pifer Obituary
Jerrold David Pifer
January 11, 1981 – August 12, 2019
Resident of Boulder Creek
Services for Jerrold are scheduled for Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Boulder Creek Community Church 12465 CA -9; Boulder Creek at 1:00pm, following the memorial service there will be a gathering at the Boulder Creek Golf and Country Club 16901 Big Basin Hwy, Boulder Creek.
Jerrold is survived by his wife of 11 years Kelly, their two sons Landon and Mason, his mother Patricia Pifer and his three sisters Kim Pifer, Jamie Garcia, Joanie Pifer, 5 nieces and 5 nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister Tami Olvera and his father William Pifer.
If you would like to send your condolences to Jerry's family, and read more about his life please visit www.scmemorial.com


View the online memorial for Jerrold David Pifer
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
