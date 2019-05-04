Jerry Harris

Nov. 21, 1938 - Feb. 21, 2019

Ben Lomond

Surrounded by many of his loved ones, Jerry Wayne Harris, age 80, of Ben Lomond, CA, passed away in his home Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Jerry was born November 21, 1938 to George T. (Tom) and Myrtle Leota (Broyles) Harris of Missouri. He had four sisters: Betty Smith, Pat Barnes, Nancy Stockton, and Donna Simmons.

The son of a farmer, Jerry attended a one-room schoolhouse. Later, he joined the Army Reserves and became a surveyor, then moved to California to work as a carpenter, eventually becoming a superintendent for Bogard Construction. There, he spent 38 years overseeing the building of hospitals, the Moss Landing Marine Life Laboratories, and commercial buildings.

Jerry was a rhododendron and azalea expert. He loved the outdoors and Native American history. During retirement, he enjoyed traveling to national parks and had an epic fishing trip into the wilds of Russia.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Kristina Seleshanko, his son-in-law, Alexei, his two grandchildren, Anastasia and Zane, and his long-time sweetheart, Kay Peterson. Jerry will be buried in the Lindley Prairie Cemetery in Cedar County, MO.





View the online memorial for Jerry Harris Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary