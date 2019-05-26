Jesus Eduardo Zamudio

July 19, 1965 ~ May 11, 2019

39 Year Resident of Santa Cruz County

On Saturday May 11, 2019, Jesus "Edy" Zamudio passed away unexpectedly in Santa Barbara, California, with his loving wife at his bedside. He was 53 years old. Edy worked as a dedicated carpenter for 35 years and was a passionate surfer both locally and internationally. Edy is survived by his beloved wife, Noel Celebrado of Davenport; his children: Jamilla Celebrado of San Francisco; Felizia and Marcial Celebrado of Davenport, and his mother, Maria De Jesus Vazquez and family of Mazatlán, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Domingo Zamudio Vargas and by his two brothers and his sister. He leaves behind family and friends in Davenport, Santa Cruz, and Mexico. Friends and family may pay their respects at a viewing to be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at the chapel at 6 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent De Paul Church in Davenport on Saturday June 1, 2019 beginning at 11:30 a.m. (White or Aloha Attire Preferred) If friends desire, Memorial contributions or condolences may be sent to Noel Celebrado at P.O Box 34 Davenport, Ca 95017.





