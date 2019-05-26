Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Church
Davenport, CA
Jesus Eduardo Zamudio
July 19, 1965 ~ May 11, 2019
39 Year Resident of Santa Cruz County
On Saturday May 11, 2019, Jesus "Edy" Zamudio passed away unexpectedly in Santa Barbara, California, with his loving wife at his bedside. He was 53 years old. Edy worked as a dedicated carpenter for 35 years and was a passionate surfer both locally and internationally. Edy is survived by his beloved wife, Noel Celebrado of Davenport; his children: Jamilla Celebrado of San Francisco; Felizia and Marcial Celebrado of Davenport, and his mother, Maria De Jesus Vazquez and family of Mazatlán, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Domingo Zamudio Vargas and by his two brothers and his sister. He leaves behind family and friends in Davenport, Santa Cruz, and Mexico. Friends and family may pay their respects at a viewing to be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at the chapel at 6 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent De Paul Church in Davenport on Saturday June 1, 2019 beginning at 11:30 a.m. (White or Aloha Attire Preferred) If friends desire, Memorial contributions or condolences may be sent to Noel Celebrado at P.O Box 34 Davenport, Ca 95017.


View the online memorial for Jesus Eduardo Zamudio
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 26, 2019
