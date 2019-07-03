Jesus Garcia

Sept. 6, 1922 - June 30, 2019

Resident of Pescadero

Jesus Rodriguez Garcia (the oldest man in Pescadero) passed away at his home with his loving wife, Carmen Garcia, of 73 years by his side on June 30th. He was 96 years young (97 in August). Jesus was born in Mexticacan, Jalisco, Mexico. He and his wife moved to Brownsville, Texas in 1950 to have a better life. He went on to have 14 children (one died at the age of 2). Jesus worked as a janitor at the High School in Brownsville until they moved to California In 1965. He worked at Campbell Soup Mushroom Farm from 1965 until he retired in 1987. He then started working to stay active doing landscape work for various families in the town of Pescadero.

Garcia was a proud and hardworking man who dedicated his life to his family. He is survived by his 13 children, Jesus & Gail (Sarabia), Ruben & Arcelia (Sarabia), Rodolfo & Laurie (Nobriga), Socorro Brown (Larry, deceased), Raquel & Ron, Javier & Janine (Alves), Juanita & Earl Gurtler, Raul & Karen (Schriber), Irene Salas & Robin Grube, Carmen Garcia & Chris Ow, Martin, Richard & Estela (Sanchez), Alisia & Paul Bergholm, 29 grandkids, 38 great-grand kids and one great-great granddaughter.

His favorite hobby was spending time in his beautifully manicured garden and enjoying the fruits of his labor. He was a well-known fixture in Pescadero and was always receiving waves and hellos from local residents when he would walk to the post office or town. He will be greatly missed by all.

A vigil and recital of the holy Rosary will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Friday July 5, at 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 126 High St, Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday July 6, beginning at 11:30am. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Santa Cruz. To express your condolences or share a remembrance with the Garcia family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.





View the online memorial for Jesus Garcia Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 3, 2019