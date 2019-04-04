Jesus Villegas Chavez

Jan. 20, 1934 - April 1, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

A Catholic Blessing service will take place on Friday in Santa Cruz for Jesus Chavez who passed away at the age of 85. Born in Villanueva, Zacatecas, Mexico, he moved to Santa Cruz County 49 years ago; first to Davenport and settling on the west side of Santa Cruz. He worked as a machine operator with Salz Leather Tannery with a career that spanned over 30 years.

Mr. Chavez loved long walks on West Cliff Drive, and was an accomplished gardener growing beautiful fruits and vegetables in his garden for his children, grandchildren and friends. His family will forever cherish the many memories of the camping and vacation trips to Yosemite. His family of paramount importance in his life, and he felt truly blessed by his family. He was a longtime parishioner of Holy Cross Church. Mr. Chavez is survived by his daughter Jenny Chavez-Sinks (Allen) his son Robert Chavez, his grandsons: Ricardo Chavez, Fernando Martinez (Tiffany); granddaughters; Vanessa Chavez Sinks and Jazmin Mata (Alberto) and great grandchildren: Angelica Chavez, Ricardo Dante Chavez, Sebastian Mata, Camila Mata, and Romero Richard Martinez

Mr. Chavez was preceded in death by his wife Maria G. Chavez in 2012, his brothers; Salvador Chavez in 2006, Manuel Chavez in 2015, and Pablo Chavez in 2018, and his sister Juanita Chavez.

Friends will gather on Friday April 5, 2019 at Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel for a blessing service that begins at 10 a.m. Committal will be private.

Any kind acts of charity can be made in his memory to the or Vitas Healthcare Hospice - 670 N. McCarthy Blvd. Suite # 220, Milpitas CA. 95035.





View the online memorial for Jesus Villegas Chavez Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary