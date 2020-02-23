|
|
Jimmie David Edwards
February 1, 1939 - February 10, 2020
Lifelong Resident of Santa Cruz, Ca
Jimmie Edwards, age 81, passed away at his home on February 10th, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Santa Cruz, he graduated from Santa Cruz High in 1958. He worked for the City of Santa Cruz Water Department and retired after 38 years as Superintendent.
Jimmie loved his cars, gardening, barbequing for his family, and fishing, especially with his son, Brian, in Alaska, and loved watching his 49ers play. He was a long-time member of the 40 Thieves and the Marconi Club. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara, and his two children, Brian Edwards of Prince of Wales Island, Alaska and Dana Edwards of Scotts Valley, and his 3 grandchildren, Julia, Mitchell, and Blake. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, and is preceded in death by his mother Pia Judd. Private services will be held later and contributions may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz, 940 Disc Dr, Scotts Valley, Ca 95066 or to the Diabetes Research institute Foundation [email protected]
View the online memorial for Jimmie David Edwards
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020