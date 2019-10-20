|
Joan Colonna
Aug. 24, 1954 - Oct. 16, 2019
Santa Cruz
Joan Angela Colonna, 65, passed away peacefully in the company of family and friends after a long illness. Born in Clairton Pennsylvania to the late Paris and Vilma Colonna, Joan moved to California in 1972. She settled in Santa Cruz where she became an active member of the Beach Hill community. Joan loved to cook and for many years managed her own catering company. She became famous for her scrumptious coconut cake and for hosting elegant parties in her beautiful Secret Garden. She also worked as a personal assistant and volunteered for the YWCA, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, Haiti earthquake relief and others. She was a well respected and loved member of the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Joan had a talent for bringing people from all walks of life together, and was a special mentor to numerous young people.
Joan is survived by her loving son Mitchell Brownstein, brother Paul Colonna (Sandi Boulais) sisters Maria Poliacek (Chuck) and Diane Colonna (Jeff Perlman) and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Samuel Colonna. Heartfelt thanks to the many close friends who came to visit in Joan's final days. The words, stories and love they brought are treasured by her family. A very special thanks to Debra Brownstein for her exceptional comfort and care of Joan during her illness. Services will be private; if you'd like to recognize Joan's giving and loving spirit please make a donation to .
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019