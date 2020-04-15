|
Joan D. Sciacca
Jan. 18, 1930 – Apr. 12, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Joan D. Sciacca passed away peacefully on Easter, April 12, 2020 from causes related to dementia at her home.
Born in Watsonville on January 18, 1930, she was the daughter of Florence and Jack Keating. As a child the family moved to Santa Cruz, where Joan, her sisters Barbara and Marilyn lived and enjoyed life in our seaside town. After graduating Holy Cross High in 1948, Joan worked for many years at the County Bank of Santa Cruz with many friends that would meet years later for social occasions. Joan met Salvator Sciacca and they were married in 1956 at Holy Cross Church and moved to Boulder Creek where Sal worked as a butcher. Moving back to Santa Cruz in 1958 they bought a house near her mother in west side Santa Cruz where they adopted two children, Joe and Diane in 1960 and 1962.
Joan was a housekeeper and Sal worked at Linda Vista Market. The 1970's and 80's brought change as Sal opened the El Dorado Meat Company where Joan served as bookkeeper. After almost 20 years working together, Sal passed away in 1991 and the family made the decision to sell the company, allowing Joan to retire.
Joan volunteered at Dominican Hospital for almost 20 years, faithfully showing up every Monday to help at Admissions.
The last years were difficult but Joan's spirit never wavered as she continued to enjoy her weekly lunches with her two sisters.
Joan is survived by her son Joe and her daughter Diane, her sister Marilyn, many nieces, nephews and her foster son, Byron Foster.
A private service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family encourages donations to Hospice of Santa Cruz, 940 Disc Dr. Scotts Valley, CA 95066 or to Holy Cross Church, 126 High St. Santa Cruz, CA 95060.
View the online memorial for Joan D. Sciacca
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 15, 2020