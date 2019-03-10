Joan L. Cobb

June 4, 1920 - Feb. 14, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Joan Lillian Cobb of Santa Cruz, California passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 14, 2019, at the age of 98.

Joan was born on June 4, 1920 in London, England, the daughter of Robert and Gertrude Baring. After graduating, she proudly served in the Royal Air Force during World War II. After the war, Joan married the love of her life and talented dance partner, Charles S. Cobb on April 2, 1949. They moved from England to Toronto, Canada to start a new life together, then to Dearborn Heights, Michigan to advance Charles' career. After retiring, they moved to Ocala, Florida to enjoy the long summers and participate in numerous dance groups. They shared 44 years of their lives together until Charles passed away in l993. A few years later, Joan moved to California to be closer to her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet King, son in law, Brent King, granddaughter, Cristen Lyman and husband, Jeremy Lyman, great grandson, Jayden Lyman, also, nieces and nephews in England.

Joan was a devoted mother and incredible seamstress who believed chocolate was the sixth food group. She will always be remembered by her gentle, loving spirit whose integrity was second to none. She was a generous, happy soul who handled any situation with poise and grace. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. We can no longer see her with our eyes or touch her with our hands, but we will feel her in our hearts forever.

A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, Ca on Sunday March 31, 2019 at 11:00 am. To express your condolences or share a remembrance with Joan's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.





View the online memorial for Joan L. Cobb Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary