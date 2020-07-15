1/1
Joan Savident
1935 - 2020
June 7, 1935 - July 14, 2020
Anthem, AZ
Former long time Aptos resident, Joan Savident, passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 85. She was simply adored by all that knew her. Joan was born in Los Angeles and lived there until she married James Savident. They were married for 54 years until he passed away in 2015.
Joan worked for many years at the Lipton Tea plant in Santa Cruz. She was the assistant to the tea taster and loved her job until she retired from there. Joan was always crafty and enjoyed many hobbies including crochet, beading and others.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Laura Bellante of Anthem, Arizona and granddaughter, Paige Bellante of Oakland. At her request, there will not be a service.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jul. 15, 2020.
