Joaquin Segura
Jun. 2, 1932
Jun. 6, 2020
Joaquin Segura, beloved husband, father and, grandfather, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Stanford Hospital surrounded by his family days after his 88th birthday. He was born and raised in La Angostura, Michoacán, Mexico, a small town founded by his family. As a young man, he enjoyed traveling and exploring many cities in Mexico including Mexico City where he lived and worked as a barber. He moved to Watsonville after working numerous jobs in the United States under the Bracero Program. He retired from Kitayama Brothers Flowery Nursery in Watsonville after 25 years of service.
Joaquin leaves his wife of 56 years, Guadalupe, his sons, Joaquin "Chuck" (Irene), Albert "Tito" (Bertha), Aaron (Melissa), daughters Laura Gallardo (Hector), Claudia Splane (Jamal), and Amber. He leaves 5 grandsons and 9 granddaughters along with 2 great-grandchildren. His granddaughter Natalie Ann Splane precedes him in death.
He was an avid baseball fan and watched baseball daily during the season. He loved gardening, raising pigeons, and most of all, playing his guitar and singing.
He is remembered for his sharp memory and storytelling and loved to make people laugh. His legacy is one of humility and love and leaves his grandchildren many beautiful stories of faith, family, forgiveness, and compassion. He was proud to have become a US citizen and vote for the first time at the age of 86.
Catholic services will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Pajaro on Monday, June 15. Visitation by friends from 4-6:30 pm. Rosary prayers at 7 pm, for family only, due to social distancing requirements. Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 16 with a Catholic Mass starting at 1 pm and burial at Valley Public Cemetery.
Donations can be made to local organizations that are close to the family:
Catholic Charities of the Monterey Diocese https://catholiccharitiesdom.org/
and Monarch Services www.monarchservicesscc.org
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 12, 2020.