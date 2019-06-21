Joe Guerra, Jr.

October 26, 1926 - June 14, 2019

San Jose

On Friday, June 14th, Joe Guerra Jr. peacefully passed away at 92 years old. Joe was the last of 7 children, born to his Italian immigrant parents, Joe and Angelina Guerra. He was preceded in death by his siblings John, Mary, Mike, Frank, Pete, Lou, and Theresa. He lived a life full of love and charm. Joe started his career working for his family's business Guerra's Market in downtown, then opening Guerra Brothers Sporting Goods with his brother Lou. He later started Villa West Realty in Willow Glen, where he was a fixture for decades. He generously gave his time to multiple organizations including the IAHF, San Jose Elks, the County Fish and Game Commission and the Italian Men's Civic Club. Most importantly, he cared for his wife Willa, son Joe, daughter Judy, four grandchildren Ashley, Gina, Reise, and Shane, as well as multiple nieces and nephews, all of whom continue to spread his legacy and memory. All who knew Joe will remember his passion, larger than life personality and willingness to give. He will be missed by many.

Family and friends may visit 6 pm to 7 pm on Monday June 24, 2019, at The Chapel of Roses at Oak Hill Cemetery, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, a Vigil Service will follow at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday, June 25, 2019, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 2278 Booksin Ave, San Jose.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hearts and Minds Activity Center (San Jose) or the .





