Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santa Cruz Memorial Funeral Home
1927 Ocean St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
831-426-1601
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Cruz Memorial Funeral Home
1927 Ocean St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Santa Cruz Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Hill Hayes


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Hill Hayes Obituary
Joe Hill Hayes
April 17, 1936 - August 6, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Joe Hayes, a longtime resident of Santa Cruz, passed away on august 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Edith of 57 years, his son Stan Hayes (Tudi), BeaJae Hayes(daughter-in-law), His grandchildren: Jacque Valadez, Kaylee Hayes, Mike Hayes, Rachel Hayes, His great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Forrest. Predeceased by His son Ron Hayes, Grandson Andrew Valadez, Sister Reba Lagana, Brother Ralph Hayes and Father Ralph Hayes Sr.
Joe served his country in the Army where he was stationed in Germany. He was a Master Carpenter for over 60 years. He was a crafty person - being able to build anything he set his mind to and maintained a healthy garden for many years. He was a member of NASCAR for many years where he was affectionately known as Cowboy Joe. Joe was a big fan of The San Francisco Giants and the 49ers. He loved going to Lake Tahoe and camping. Joe was a firm centerpiece in all our lives. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He was always telling the greatest stories of the old days. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was such a gentle soul that always made any room he occupied feel just right. He was a wonderful and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. He was the best Papa anyone could ever have. He will be missed and our hearts will be heavy but like what Joe says "we have to be tough as nails"
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, at 12:00 noon at Santa Cruz Memorial Mission Chapel, 1927 Ocean Street Ext., Santa Cruz with a graveside service to follow at Santa Cruz Memorial Park.
If you would like to send your condolences to Joe's family please visit www.scmemorial.com


View the online memorial for Joe Hill Hayes
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Santa Cruz Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now