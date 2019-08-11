|
Joe Hill Hayes
April 17, 1936 - August 6, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Joe Hayes, a longtime resident of Santa Cruz, passed away on august 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Edith of 57 years, his son Stan Hayes (Tudi), BeaJae Hayes(daughter-in-law), His grandchildren: Jacque Valadez, Kaylee Hayes, Mike Hayes, Rachel Hayes, His great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Forrest. Predeceased by His son Ron Hayes, Grandson Andrew Valadez, Sister Reba Lagana, Brother Ralph Hayes and Father Ralph Hayes Sr.
Joe served his country in the Army where he was stationed in Germany. He was a Master Carpenter for over 60 years. He was a crafty person - being able to build anything he set his mind to and maintained a healthy garden for many years. He was a member of NASCAR for many years where he was affectionately known as Cowboy Joe. Joe was a big fan of The San Francisco Giants and the 49ers. He loved going to Lake Tahoe and camping. Joe was a firm centerpiece in all our lives. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He was always telling the greatest stories of the old days. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was such a gentle soul that always made any room he occupied feel just right. He was a wonderful and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. He was the best Papa anyone could ever have. He will be missed and our hearts will be heavy but like what Joe says "we have to be tough as nails"
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, at 12:00 noon at Santa Cruz Memorial Mission Chapel, 1927 Ocean Street Ext., Santa Cruz with a graveside service to follow at Santa Cruz Memorial Park.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019