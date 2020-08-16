1/1
Joe Legallet
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Legallet
January 1, 1940 – August 1, 2020
Resident of Hillsborough
Joe Legallet passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at Peninsula Hospital after a courageous three week battle with complications from Covid-19.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife Annette, his children Steve and Janet Legallet, Vera Mead, and stepchildren Kevin and Dennis Casey, Michelle Wyman and Corinne Lusk; and 19 grandchildren who love their Papa Joe. He is survived by his brother Paul, and sisters Nan, Linda, Maria, Teresa and Lulu and their children with whom he had very special connections with as Uncle Joe.
Joe was born in San Mateo California, the son of Paul Legallet Jr. and Doris Dodd Legallet and was a life long resident of Burlingame and Hillsborough Ca. He earned a business degree in 1962 from the Menlo School of Business Administration.
His work life began during his student years at Legallet Tanning & Wool Company. He became a managing partner along with his brother Paul, and cousins Jon and Jok until the company closure in 1979. Joe later became a commercial realtor managing real estate and investments.
Joe's adventurous spirit and desire to fly, led him to obtain his pilot's license in 1974 and he flew for 20 years. He loved the outdoors and nature, where he found solace, peace and spiritual connection. He was very knowledgeable about the mountains of the world. He climbed and explored mountains in California, Alaska, Nepal, Colorado, Europe and Ellesmere Island near the north pole. Joe was a marathon runner and skier for 50+ years.
Joe became an active world traveler with his wife Annette and many of their treasured friends. When not traveling or hiking, he could often be found on the golf course. He was a long-time member of the Peninsula Golf & Country Club and St. Bartholomew Parish in San Mateo.
Joe was a dedicated family man who was actively engaged with his kids, step kids, and all grandchildren. He loved all animals, those in nature's wild and many beloved pets. Joe's dogs were fortunate to accompany him on many Mountain trails and beach walks.
Concerns with health issues occupied his mind in recent years but never dampened his "Joie de Vivre". Even as age began to slow him down, he maintained his joy of life, grateful outlook and good nature. Please raise a toast with Joe Legallet… a votre sante!
Helping others in his memory would be welcomed. Donations to Doctors Without Borders, Samaritan House or a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rest In Peace Dear Joe


View the online memorial for Joe  Legallet



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. - FD-96
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 16, 2020
In a world that could use more smiles, Joe was your man. No hello was spoken without a twinkle in the eye. I’ll miss you Joe.

Bill Tatomer
William R Tatomer
Friend
August 16, 2020
I will miss you brother dear. You were such an athletic ,adventuresome guy. I’m glad we got to do a few short hikes and walks together in the past few years. I’m sorry this virus took you away. Our family will never be the same without you. Love from your sister Lulu
Lulu Legallet
Sister
August 16, 2020
What fond memories we hold of Joe.
He actually was part of a matchmaking group of treasured friends 20 years ago. Joe was the one who suggested introductions of my now husband whose name also happens to be Joe!
We will always remember Joe’s infectious smile and say it as it is attitude.
Our hearts & prayers go to the entire Legallet family.
Fondly,
Joe and Patti Stefani
Joe and Patti Stefani
Friend
August 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dolores McCabe
Acquaintance
August 14, 2020
Go in peace and with God’s grace. I’ll miss your humor and infectious smile. Our deepest condolences and prayers to your entire family
Bill Hill
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved