What fond memories we hold of Joe.

He actually was part of a matchmaking group of treasured friends 20 years ago. Joe was the one who suggested introductions of my now husband whose name also happens to be Joe!

We will always remember Joe’s infectious smile and say it as it is attitude.

Our hearts & prayers go to the entire Legallet family.

Fondly,

Joe and Patti Stefani

Joe and Patti Stefani

Friend