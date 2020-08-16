Joe Legallet
January 1, 1940 – August 1, 2020
Resident of Hillsborough
Joe Legallet passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at Peninsula Hospital after a courageous three week battle with complications from Covid-19.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife Annette, his children Steve and Janet Legallet, Vera Mead, and stepchildren Kevin and Dennis Casey, Michelle Wyman and Corinne Lusk; and 19 grandchildren who love their Papa Joe. He is survived by his brother Paul, and sisters Nan, Linda, Maria, Teresa and Lulu and their children with whom he had very special connections with as Uncle Joe.
Joe was born in San Mateo California, the son of Paul Legallet Jr. and Doris Dodd Legallet and was a life long resident of Burlingame and Hillsborough Ca. He earned a business degree in 1962 from the Menlo School of Business Administration.
His work life began during his student years at Legallet Tanning & Wool Company. He became a managing partner along with his brother Paul, and cousins Jon and Jok until the company closure in 1979. Joe later became a commercial realtor managing real estate and investments.
Joe's adventurous spirit and desire to fly, led him to obtain his pilot's license in 1974 and he flew for 20 years. He loved the outdoors and nature, where he found solace, peace and spiritual connection. He was very knowledgeable about the mountains of the world. He climbed and explored mountains in California, Alaska, Nepal, Colorado, Europe and Ellesmere Island near the north pole. Joe was a marathon runner and skier for 50+ years.
Joe became an active world traveler with his wife Annette and many of their treasured friends. When not traveling or hiking, he could often be found on the golf course. He was a long-time member of the Peninsula Golf & Country Club and St. Bartholomew Parish in San Mateo.
Joe was a dedicated family man who was actively engaged with his kids, step kids, and all grandchildren. He loved all animals, those in nature's wild and many beloved pets. Joe's dogs were fortunate to accompany him on many Mountain trails and beach walks.
Concerns with health issues occupied his mind in recent years but never dampened his "Joie de Vivre". Even as age began to slow him down, he maintained his joy of life, grateful outlook and good nature. Please raise a toast with Joe Legallet… a votre sante!
Helping others in his memory would be welcomed. Donations to Doctors Without Borders
, Samaritan House or a charity of your choice
. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rest In Peace Dear Joe View the online memorial for Joe Legallet