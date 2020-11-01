1/1
Joellen Wilson
1949 - 2020
Joellen Grever Wilson passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 71. A resident of Watsonville, CA. Born and raised in Santa Cruz, CA. attended Gault School, B-40 Jr High, and Santa Cruz High "Class of 1967".
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Anna Grever, her baby brother Gary Michael, her nephew Ronnie Hunter, and her brother-in-law Charles Hunter (AKA: Dick).
She is survived by her daughter, Tabatha Baiko and two granddaughters, Anna Joelle and Alexandra Rachelle, her two sisters Charlotte Hunter and Janet Wolke, two nieces, Delaine Hunter and Robin Gustavson, one nephew, Richard Hunter and his wife Lori and four great-nieces, Larissa Hunter, Michelle Hunter, Chesney Hunter, and Hannah Gustavson. Further, she is survived by two uncles, Doug Grever and Bruce Grever, both of Middleton, Idaho as well as numerous cousins.
She will be cremated and scattered at sea at a later date.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
October 29, 2020
Tabby - Our hearts go out to you.

Pat & Sherrane Roof
Patrick Roof
