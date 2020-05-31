John B. PetersenMay 31, 1950 ~ Feb. 25, 2020Resident of SoquelToday we will mourn the passing of John Petersen who would have celebrated his 70th Birthday today. We will continue however, to celebrate his life and positively move forward as he would want us all to do.Born in in Stanford Hospital, he was raised in Santa Rosa, California, attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in 1968. He was proud of his Catholic education, and as a youth, was an altar server.He remained in Sonoma County to earn his bachelor's degree from California State University Sonoma in 1972.John was a talented athlete, and excelled in track and field and football where he earned his athletic scholarship to Sonoma State. He loved to surf, and as a teenager, relished the trips to Capitola with his family.John was employed with Integrated Device Technology as human service manager, and leaves many dear friends and colleagues in their Campbell, California Campus, who enjoyed his friendship and kind demeanor.He is survived by his daughters: Lisa and Melonie, his two sons; Ryan (Kim) Petersen and their daughter, Aria Petersen, Bradley Petersen; foster son, Clint, his partner, Charlotte M. Clayton; his father, John Peterson, and his two brothers; Mark and Matthew Petersen. He was preceded in death by his mother.When we are allowed to begin gathering as a community, a memorial celebration will be published. Any kind acts of charity can be made to Cardinal Newman High School to help with the rebuilding after the Santa Rosa Fires.